Breitbart News Daily: 45 Gets to Work

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will begin our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Breitbart’s Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle will join him to discuss the first 100 days.

We’ll also hear from Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak about the report that President Trump will move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. He’ll also discuss the moving interfaith inaugural prayer service at the National Cathedral.

Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will discuss Europe’s reaction to President Trump’s inaugural address, as well as UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s upcoming meeting with President Trump.

Breitbart Legal Editor Ken Klukowski will discuss the anniversary of Roe v. Wade this week.

Public Interest Law Professor John Banzhaf of George Washington University Law School will discuss the violent inauguration day rioters who will face felony rioting charges that carry stiff fines and up to 10 year prison sentences, which should deter future illegal violent protests.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.