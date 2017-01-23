Breitbart News Daily: Goodbye TPP; Hello American Jobs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Wisconsin businessman Paul Nehlen will discuss the demise of TPP.

Scott Paul, President of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, will discuss President Trump’s meeting with union members, his trade policies favoring American manufacturing, and the open letter Paul’s organization sent to President Trump concerning bringing back manufacturing jobs.

Former Secret Service office Gary Bryne will discuss the report that the Secret Service is investigating Madonna after her remarks that she’s thought about “blowing up the White House.”

Kristan Hawkins, President of Students for Life, will discuss the Annual March for Life this week and President Trump’s executive order reinstating the Mexico City policy prohibiting U.S. aid for abortion overseas.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.