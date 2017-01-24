Breitbart News Daily: Keystone at Last

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Heritage Foundation economist Nick Loris will discuss the five executive actions President Trump signed on Tuesday to move forward on construction of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL Pipelines.

Former UN ambassador John Bolton will discuss the latest Brexit ruling, Israel’s approval of 2,500 new homes in the West Bank, the proposed move of the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and Nikki Haley’s confirmation as the Trump administration’s UN ambassador.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss President Trump’s pledge to eradicate radical Islamic terrorism, Russia’s involvement in Syria, and the proposed move of the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

We’ll hear from Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, about BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith’s New York Times op-ed defending his decision to publish the discredited dossier on Trump and Russia. Gainor will also discuss the media’s latest meltdowns since Trump’s inauguration.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.