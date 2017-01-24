Former Secret Service Officer: Madonna’s Bomb the White House Speech Could Motivate Others to Act

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Gary Byrne, former Secret Service officer and author of Crisis of Character: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience with Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow about reports that the Secret Service will investigate Madonna for her “blowing up the White House” comment.

As Breitbart News reported, “The U.S. Secret Service will reportedly open an investigation into Madonna after the singer told demonstrators at the Women’s March on Washington Saturday that she has often thought of ‘blowing up the White House.’”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Byrne told host Marlow, “When she says that the White House should be blown up, do I think that Madonna’s going to do it? Not necessarily. But it’s about this: meaning, motive, opportunity, and intent.”

Byrne’s larger point was that the issue has more to do with Madonna’s influence and the potential for her remarks to motivate others, as opposed to her taking any action herself. The Secret Service knows, added Byrne, “from years and years of experience that people with issues can be motivated by hate and anger speech.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: