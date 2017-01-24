Kristan Hawkins: ‘Corporate Abortion Lobby’ Has ‘Bought Off the Discussion’ of Women’s Rights

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday about the March for Life, as well as President Trump’s reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy on abortion.

Breitbart News reported, “President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday that reinstated what is known as the Mexico City Policy regarding U.S. aid for abortions overseas.”

Hawkins said that during last Saturday’s “Women’s March” to protest the election of Donald Trump, “once again, they just showed how the corporate abortion lobby has bought off the discussion.”

She pointed out that her group reached out to participate in the event from the standpoint of protecting women’s rights, not to simply protest Trump, but they never heard back from them, presumably because of their pro-life stance.

Planned Parenthood was a major sponsor of the event, according to Hawkins.

