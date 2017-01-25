Breitbart News Daily: Border Control

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

His Eminence, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, will join us to discuss his speech at this year’s March for Life.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Jeanne Mancini, President of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund, will also join us to discuss this year’s March.

J. Christian Adams of the Election Law Center, author of Injustice: Exposing the Racial Agenda of the Obama Justice Department, will discuss the issue of voter fraud. Adams served for five years as an attorney in the Voting Section of the United States Department of Justice.

Mark Krikorian, the Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies, will discuss President Trump’s executive actions on the border and immigration.

Laura Wilkerson, an “Angel Mom” whose teenage son was tortured and murdered by an illegal immigrant, will join us to discuss her new organization Enforcethelaw.org, which advocates for enforcing our immigration laws, defunding sanctuary cities, and securing the border.

Breitbart’s new Financial Editor John Carney will discuss the DOW breaking 20,000.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.