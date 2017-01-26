Angel Mom Laura Wilkerson Launches ‘Enforce the Law’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Laura Wilkerson, an “Angel Mom” whose teenage son was tortured and murdered by an illegal immigrant, talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow about her new organization, Enforce the Law, which she formed to advocate for enforcing America’s immigration laws, defunding sanctuary cities, and securing the border.

According to the organization’s website:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump made a number of very specific pledges. Three in particular were to secure the border, cancel all federal funding to sanctuary cities, and begin removing the more than two million criminal illegal immigrants currently in the United States. The goal of this project is to continue building public support for these proposals, and help to ensure that the job gets done.

Wilkerson told Marlow, “It floored my family that our son was tortured and murdered. Then you get this extra layer that it was someone who was in this country illegally. I remember asking a detective, ‘Where are his parents?’ and they said, ‘Well, we can’t ask him.'”

Wilkerson said that was her first introduction to the concept of sanctuary cities. “I thought to myself, how odd. I can be pulled over, you or I, any day of the week, and asked where we’re going or where we’ve been, and you answer those questions, and you’re free to go. It was absolutely stunning to me that you couldn’t ask that question in a sanctuary city.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: