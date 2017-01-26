Breitbart News Daily: March for Life

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Breitbart’s Dr. Tom Williams will kick-off our discussion of Friday’s annual March for Life in Washington, DC, and what it means to the pro-life movement.

Marjorie Dannenfelser of the Susan B. Anthony List will discuss Friday’s March in DC and President Trump’s pro-life actions so far.

Breitbart’s Dr. Susan Berry will discuss the media’s failure to report on the annual March for Life despite the large numbers that turn out for it year after year. The media’s omission is especially glaring in light of their extensive coverage of the anti-Trump rally last weekend.

Filmmakers Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer will discuss their new book Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.

British MP Michael Gove will discuss UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech yesterday at the Republican Retreat in Philadelphia.

Ted Malloch, Chairman and CEO of Global Fiduciary Governance, LLC, will discuss the future of the EU and the euro.

Ned Ryun, the Founder and CEO of American Majority, will discuss President Trump’s first week in office.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

