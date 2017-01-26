Mancini: Lena Dunham, NARAL, Planned Parenthood Team Up to ‘Normalize and to Destigmatize’ Abortion

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund, spoke to Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday about this year’s March for Life and the promising signs for the Right to Life movement coming from the Trump administration.

In terms of the larger cultural battle, said Mancini, “There is this huge push from the abortion industry to normalize and to de-stigmatize the experience of abortion.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“They’re continuing to do this,” she added, citing efforts by both celebrities like Lena Dunham, as well as organizations like NARAL and Planned Parenthood pushing the “Shout Your Abortion” narrative.

The compelling and detailed interview may be heard in full below.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN:

