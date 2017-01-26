Krikorian: ‘Bringing Sanctuary Cities to Heel Much More Difficult’ Than Building Border Wall

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mark Krikorian, the executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, spoke about President Trump’s executive actions on the border and immigration with Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow Thursday.

While calling Trump’s early actions on immigration “outstanding,” Krikorian said, “The border wall is going to be less problematic” compared to efforts to push back against “sanctuary cities.” Trump “has all the authority he needs” to build the wall, said Krikorian.

“Bringing sanctuary cities to heel is going to be much more difficult because cutting off some of their Justice Department grants is not going to do it for at least a lot of the big ones: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago. They’ve already said they don’t care; they’ll take the hit. Their first goal is protecting illegal aliens.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: