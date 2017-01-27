SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Friday about Friday’s March for Life and the disparity of its media coverage versus an event like last week’s anti-Trump women’s march.

Dannenfelser credited the Trump administration with elevating the March for Life in the media more than any previous administration, which could lead to more coverage of it this year, she said. “You have to absolutely bury your head in the sand as a journalist, to pretend that the world has gone away,” to not cover the march. “And sometimes, they can do that,” she added.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“He’s the perfect March for Life President,” Dannenfelser said of Trump. “I mean, he’s the guy who convenes them, and he speaks to them, and gets energy, and gives energy back, and so is Pence. So it’s going to be fun to see. It really is.”

As for any live coverage similar to what the media did for the women’s march, she said, “I think I would know by now if anyone was covering it live, morning to afternoon.”

Live coverage of the march is streamed online here.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: