‘Gosnell’ Authors: Minority Women and Children’s Bodies Were Piling Up in Abortion Clinic, and ‘Liberals Didn’t Care’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Friday to discuss their new book, Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.

As Breitbart News reported, “In Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer, filmmakers Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer reveal the full story of the Philadelphia abortionist who was considered a ‘pillar of his community.'” He was further described as an “advocate for women’s ‘reproductive health.’” Breitbart continued, “The establishment media’s embrace of the narrative that abortion is ‘women’s health care’ kept Gosnell out of the news – even as he stood on trial in 2013.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

McElhinney and McAleer recounted the horrors of Gosnell’s crimes, which resulted in the deaths of many women and children while the Philadelphia Department of Health turned a blind eye, seemingly having no interest in inspecting or investigating an abortion clinic.

“Women’s bodies were coming out of that clinic, children’s bodies were piling up in the basement, and there were complaints coming in from whistleblowers,” said McAleer, adding, “Liberals didn’t care, and no one in Philadelphia cared.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: