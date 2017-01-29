Breitbart News Daily: Media Hysteria

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

We’ll also hear from Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, about the mainstream media’s many meltdowns during Trump’s first week in office.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Public Interest Law Professor John Banzhaf of George Washington University Law School will discuss the constitutionality of Trump’s immigration order.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.