Professor John Banzhaf, public interest law professor at George Washington University Law School, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss the constitutionality of President Trump’s immigration order.

Despite the media hysteria surrounding it, Banzhaf said, “This order is largely constitutional and probably will stand.”

Citing his own analysis, Banzhaf added that even if Trump said that “no Muslims could come into the United States, that would be constitutional.” Explaining, he said, “We have something called the plenary power doctrine that says … the rights that we enjoy as Americans living in America don’t apply to foreigners living in foreign countries who are trying to come here.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

