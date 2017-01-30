Breitbart News Daily: Extreme Vetting

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, Founder and President of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy and author of A Battle for the Soul of Islam: An American Muslim Patriot’s Fight to Save His Faith, will discuss President Trump’s executive order temporarily barring immigration from seven countries while a review of the vetting process is completed.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Peter Navarro, the head of the White House National Trade Council, will discuss the idea of a 20% import tax on goods from Mexico.

Tony Perkins, President of the Family Research Council, will discuss the recent March for Life and the pro-life agenda going forward under President Trump.

Breitbart Financial Editor John Carney will discuss the latest consumer spending numbers and a Trump Bump for the economy.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.