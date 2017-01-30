Gainor: ‘Terrifying’ That Media Are Talking Openly About Assassinating Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dan Gainor, the vice president of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss some of the media’s most egregious examples of bias.

“The idea that we can now have open discussion of an assassination … this is terrifying for me that we see media people talking about the assassination of the President,” said Gainor, while talking about a recent media incident reported by Breitbart News:

Times columnist and author India Knight has called for the assassination of U.S. President, Donald J. Trump. During a days-long invective against the newly inaugurated President on Twitter in which Knight called Mr. Trump a “moron,” “mad,” “needy,” and an “arse,” among other things, before telling him to “shut up,” she mused, “The assassination is taking such a long time.

On Monday, Gainor continued, “And this is not the first time. British media people like to talk about assassinating the President.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

