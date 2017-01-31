Breitbart News Daily: Gorsuch for SCOTUS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Breitbart Legal Editor Ken Klukowski will discuss President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch.

We’ll also hear from Congressman Steve King (R-IA) on President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee and recent executive orders.

Congressman Louis Gohmert (R-TX) will also weigh in on the SCOTUS pick, as well as the Senate Democrats’ efforts to block Trump nominees.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss President Trump’s executive order temporarily barring immigration from seven countries while a review of the vetting process is completed.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.