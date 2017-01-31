John Carney: Economic Indicators Demonstrate Consumer Confidence with Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart financial editor John Carney talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday about the latest economic indicators now that President Trump has taken office. “People are very confident about the future,” said Carney.

Along with positive housing data, “consumer purchases rose by five percent, which was the largest increase in three months,” added Carney. “Consumer spending is about seventy percent of the U.S. economy, so when we say consumer spending picked up, we mean the entire economy is doing better.”

Based on the overall numbers, which Carney and Marlow discussed in detail, “people think the future looks good for them,” Carney said.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: