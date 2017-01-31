Gorka: ‘Idea That ISIS Will Be Nice to Us If We Behave a Certain Way’ Is ‘Absolutely Absurd’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s Breitbart News Daily, White House Deputy Assistant Dr. Sebastian Gorka said the charge leveled by such critics as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer that terrorists will use President Trump’s immigration order as a recruiting tool was “absolutely absurd.”

“The idea that any executive order, any government document, lessens or increases the hatred of the Islamist jihadis for America simply means you do not understand the threat,” he contended. “We are still infidels, whoever the president is, and whatever executive orders are signed. The idea that suddenly ISIS will be nice to us, if we behave a certain way – that makes our government hostage to these maniacs, and that will never happen.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

SiriusXM host Alex Marlow noted that mainstream media outrage about Trump’s order has been wildly disproportionate to the small number of people actually affected by it so far.

“As my good friend, and perhaps your competitor, Chris Plante at WMAL says: ‘for the Left, reality is optional,’” Gorka said. “It’s not about truth. It’s not about facts. The real fake news is coming from those organs, and they’re not interested in national security; they’re interested in narrative. Those days are over.”

Speaking as a member of the Trump administration, Gorka said he would not comment on individual actions, such as Acting Attorney General Sally Yates’ defiance of the immigration order.

“I’m just going to reiterate what our press secretary, Sean Spicer, said in his masterful press seminar yesterday. He said, “Look, there is a new President. And if you have fundamental issues with his policies, you may wish to rethink your place in his government. This is the Commander-in-Chief, and he has certain policies he will execute. That is something you need to take seriously, whichever agency you work in,” he said.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka was formerly national security editor for Breitbart News. He is the author of Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: