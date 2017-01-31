SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, recapped with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow the recent March for Life and discussed future pro-life legislation under President Trump.

In terms of the larger picture, Perkins said, “this is about the American people.” If Trump “holds his ground,” he added, “I do think we will see a shifting of the power back to the American people and away from Hollywood and the media.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Perkins pointed out that it was the average American’s frustration with media and so-called elite culture that ultimately fueled Trump’s election in November.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: