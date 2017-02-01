Breitbart News Daily: Trump vs. the Bureaucrats

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Robert E. Moffit, Ph.D., Senior Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, will discuss what President Trump can do to counter the federal bureaucrats openly fighting his administration.

Breitbart Legal Editor Ken Klukowski will discuss President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will discuss Nikki Haley’s confirmation as UN Ambassador and President Trump’s executive order temporarily barring immigration from seven countries while a review of the vetting process is completed.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.