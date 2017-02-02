Breitbart News Daily: Free Speech

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Breitbart Tech Editor Milo Yiannopoulos will discuss the cancellation of his event Wednesday night when violent leftwing anarchists sparked a riot at the University of California, Berkeley — the home of the Free Speech Movement — where he was scheduled to speak.

Ann Coulter, bestselling author of In Trump We Trust and Adios, America, will join us for a special hour-long discussion.

We’ll also hear from American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp and his wife Mercedes who co-host SiriusXM’s The Road to CPAC 2017 on the Patriot Channel. Matt and Mercedes will fill us in on the latest CPAC news.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.