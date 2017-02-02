Heritage’s Moffit to Bureaucrats Opposing Trump: ‘the Right and Honorable Thing’ Is to Resign

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Robert E. Moffit, PhD., senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday about what President Trump can do to counter federal employees and bureaucrats who openly resist his administration, as well as how to drain the so-called swamp in D.C.

Moffit said, “The right thing to do if you cannot carry out the policies of a democratically elected president, the right and honorable thing for you to do is what people do all the time when they’re in jobs that they’re being asked to do things that they conscientiously object to – and that is resign. That is a very honorable thing to do.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“What is utterly dishonorable and intolerable is for somebody to take the taxpayer’s paycheck and undermine, attack, or resist the taxpayer’s democratic decisions,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: