Heritage’s Moffit to Bureaucrats Opposing Trump: ‘the Right and Honorable Thing’ Is to Resign

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to members of the audience while appearing at an NBC Town Hall at the Today Show on April 21, 2016 in New York City. The GOP front runner appeared with his wife and family and took questions from audience members. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

by Dan Riehl2 Feb 2017Washington, DC0

Robert E. Moffit, PhD., senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday about what President Trump can do to counter federal employees and bureaucrats who openly resist his administration, as well as how to drain the so-called swamp in D.C.

Moffit said, “The right thing to do if you cannot carry out the policies of a democratically elected president, the right and honorable thing for you to do is what people do all the time when they’re in jobs that they’re being asked to do things that they conscientiously object to – and that is resign. That is a very honorable thing to do.”

“What is utterly dishonorable and intolerable is for somebody to take the taxpayer’s paycheck and undermine, attack, or resist the taxpayer’s democratic decisions,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

 LISTEN:
 


