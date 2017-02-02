Heritage’s Moffit: Trump Should Order Agency ‘Inventory’ to Drain the Swamp

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Robert E. Moffit, PhD., senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday about what President Trump can do to counter federal employees and bureaucrats who openly resist his administration, as well as how to drain the so-called swamp in D.C.

“I think the most important thing to understand,” said Moffit, “is when you come to Washington with the goal of reforming government or draining the swamp is to have a deep appreciation – and I mean deep appreciation – of the immense power and political sophistication of the federal employee network and its allies on Capitol Hill.”

He cited career civil servants, high-level congressional staff members, and special interests as key obstacles to reforming government.

Moffit continued, “The new administration should direct the Office of Personnel Management … to do an inventory of what is needed in the different agencies to make sure they are properly staffed not only with career employees, but also non-career appointees – the political appointees.”

“There’s a lot to do,” added Moffit, “but I would say the most important thing is personnel management.”

As for those who wish to oppose or obstruct Trump, Moffit said, “The right thing to do if you cannot carry out the policies of a democratically elected president, the right and honorable thing for you to do is what people do all the time when they’re in jobs that they’re being asked to do things that they conscientiously object to – and that is resign. That is a very honorable thing to do.”

“What is utterly dishonorable and intolerable is for somebody to take the taxpayer’s paycheck and undermine, attack, or resist the taxpayer’s democratic decisions,” he added.

