Breitbart News Daily: Politics Downstream of Culture

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Breitbart Sports Editor Dan Flynn will recap our Super Bowl coverage.

Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, will also recap the Super Bowl coverage and discuss the latest on Hollywood and the mainstream media’s freak-out over the Trump administration.

Breitbart Legal Editor Ken Klukowski will discuss the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals declining to issue an immediate stay of a federal judge’s injunction blocking Trump’s immigration executive order.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.