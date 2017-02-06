Breitbart News Daily: Defeating Radical Islam

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War, will discuss President Trump’s executive order temporarily barring immigration from seven countries while a review of the vetting process is completed.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

We’ll also hear from Breitbart’s new national security correspondent Kristina Wong. Breitbart Financial Editor John Carney will rundown the latest business headlines.

Breitbart Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle will discuss his latest story on Republicans taking campaign donations from employees of a hedge fund founded by leftwing billionaire George Soros.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.