Dan Gainor: Anti-Trump Media Wanted the Patriots to Lose

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dan Gainor, vice president of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, talked to Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow about all things Super Bowl on Monday, from the Audi ad on an alleged gender pay gap to Lady Gaga’s halftime performance.

Gainor cited this tweet he sent out when the Audi ad aired during the game:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Gainor pointed out the bogus nature of pay stats behind the concept, which in most cases are caused by different career choices pursued by men and women, rather than actual discrimination in pay rate for a particular job.

He also weighed in on Lady Gaga’s halftime performance, calling it “boring” and not overly political, but adding, “She mentioned God. That frankly, to me, more than offset what else she did, and I saw Eric Deggans from NPR, their media guy, complaining that she had missed an opportunity for her to be more political.”

Gainor also addressed how much the media were pulling for Atlanta over the Patriots, “especially because of the ties of Trump, Kraft, Belichick, and Brady altogether,” he said. He continued, “The media wanted them to lose because of that.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: