After Super Bowl Ad Flap, 84 Lumber CEO Says She Backs Trump and Border Wall

John Carney, Breitbart News economics editor, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday to discuss the recent Super Bowl ads, including the much-discussed 84 Lumber ad, which drew a considerable amount of attention.

In response to Marlow’s saying it usually does not make news if conservative backlash damages a company’s bottom line, Carney said, “It hasn’t been traditionally. But I think when you see advertisements as extreme as what we saw with 84 Lumber, the longer version, which is on YouTube, which the NFL actually turned down to show on-air because it was too political – but they still insisted on making it available … I think this is saying, much like Kellogg but not just about Breitbart, about America, about people who voted for Donald Trump, about the country as a whole.”

Added Carney, “84 Lumber is saying we don’t share your values. And I think Americans are going to look at that.”

As the controversy grew, 84 Lumber CEO Maggie Hardy Magerko appeared to walk back any perceived opposition to a border wall and President Trump. She said the ad “was not meant to be pro-immigration or a political statement at all” and that she is “a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump,” who thinks a border wall “is a need.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: