Breitbart News Daily: GOP Establishment Pushes Carbon Tax

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Breitbart’s James Delingpole will discuss the so-called “conservative” carbon tax proposal being pushed by establishment Republicans.

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will discuss efforts to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, the Israeli settlements on the West Bank, and the latest developments in President Trump’s executive order temporarily barring immigration from seven countries while a review of the vetting process is completed.

Mary Clare Reim, a research associate at the Heritage Foundation, will discuss the confirmation of Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and what that means for education going forward.

Breitbart’s Neil McCabe will discuss the confirmation of the Trump’s Attorney General, former Alabama senator Jeff Sessions.

We’ll also hear from veteran pollster Pat Caddell.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.