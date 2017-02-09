Breitbart News Daily: Ninth Circus

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Breitbart Legal Editor Ken Klukowski will discuss the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals latest ruling regarding President Trump’s executive order temporarily barring immigration from seven countries while a review of the vetting process is completed.

Peter Schweizer, author of the bestselling book Clinton Cash and President of the Government Accountability Institute, will discuss the recent dust up over Kellyanne Conway’s comments about Nordstrom dropping Ivanka Trump’s clothing line.

Breitbart Financial Editor John Carney will discuss Kellogg’s shuttering its distribution centers in a massive layoff.

We’ll also hear from American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, the co-host of SiriusXM’s The Road to CPAC 2017 on the Patriot Channel.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.