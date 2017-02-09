Pat Caddell: ‘Politics Has Been Reduced to Tribal Warfare’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pollster and political analyst Pat Caddell joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday to discuss the state of American politics, as well as the newly installed Trump administration and how “the legitimate dissent of the American people” led to his election.

Of the establishment reaction to Trump’s election, Caddell said, “We are being torn into a tribal politics.” Caddell cited the immigration debate as an example, saying the American people support Trump’s efforts “pretty significantly, as they have all through the election.”

Added Caddell, “It’s not about banning Muslims,” although that seems to be what the media would have Americans believe.

“This politics has been reduced to tribal warfare, and tribal warfare will bring this country down,” said Caddell.

Caddell also defended Trump’s recent comments on the judiciary, as well as the judge who blocked Trump’s immigration order.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: