SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

John Carney, economics and finance editor for Breitbart News, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday to discuss multiple topics, including news that certain stores, including Nordstrom, are cutting Ivanka Trump’s fashion line. “Ostensibly, it’s because of lagging sales,” said Marlow.

“I suspect it’s all politics,” said Carney, adding, “Even when Donald Trump was running for president, we saw Macy’s drop his clothing line. We saw NBC turn against him.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“What I want to say,” continued Carney, “[is] all of this just emphasizes to me the sacrifices the Trump family is willing to make for America. People say conflicts of interest; they’re trying to get ahead. However, time after time, we see that they’re actually sacrificing business prospects as these politically charged businesses turn against them.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: