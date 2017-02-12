Breitbart News Daily: Repeal and Replace

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) will discuss Congress’ efforts to finally repeal and replace Obamacare.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War, will discuss how the Trump administration plans to move forward on the immigration executive order after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling.

Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, will discuss the Grammy Awards and also the latest media hysteria calling for Trump’s impeachment.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

