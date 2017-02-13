Breitbart News Daily: Sanctuary Cities

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Adam Andrzejewski, the founder and CEO of OpenTheBooks.com, will discuss his recent article in Forbes titled “Mapping $27 Billion in Federal Funding of America’s Sanctuary Cities.”

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) will discuss Andrew Puzder’s nomination hearings for Labor Secretary.

We’ll also hear from Asra Nomani, the co-founder of the Muslim Reform Movement, former Wall Street Journal correspondent, Georgetown University professor of journalism, and author of Standing Alone: An American Woman’s Struggle for the Soul of Islam. Nomani will discuss the Trump administration’s immigration executive order, as well as her recent op-ed titled “The alt-left’s cyber jihad against Trump and his supporters.”

Breitbart’s Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak will provide an update on the Oroville Dam situation.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.