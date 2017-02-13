SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dan Gainor, vice president of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, told Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday, “Obviously, all conservatives everywhere are pleased by Joy Villa with her dress, the ‘Make America Great Again’ gown.”

Gainor added, “I like it just because this is what it takes to be counter-culture. Andrew [Breitbart] was always talking about being counter-culture and how conservatives need to be counter-culture. … The idea that someone would go on the red carpet right in the deepest, darkest part of Hollywood at the Grammys and reveal pro-Trump sentiment, you know, that takes courage.”

“She’s already gotten threats on Twitter,” said Gainor.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

