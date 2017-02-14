Andrzejewski: Can Sanctuary Cities Violate Federal Law with No Consequences?

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Adam Andrzejewski, the founder and CEO of OpenTheBooks.com, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday to discuss his recent Forbes article, “Mapping $27 Billion in Federal Funding of America’s Sanctuary Cities.”

In Forbes, Andrzejewski writes, “The threat of losing nearly $27 billion in federal funding seems to be having an effect on some cities. In fact, Miami already reversed their sanctuary city policy.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

But Andrzejewski admits the legality of sanctuary cities is an open question the courts will likely settle. “The sanctuary city experiment,” he said, “is the supreme test of the rule of law.”

Andrzejewski asked, “Can public figures, can public governments, violate federal law with no consequences and no penalties?”

His organization’s research breaks the spending down to a granular level and allows anyone to see the real and potential economic implications of sanctuary cities on a city-by-city basis.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: