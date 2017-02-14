Asra Nomani: Voting for Trump as a Muslim Immigrant Revealed ‘Intolerance of the Tolerance-Loving Left’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s Breitbart News Daily, former Georgetown Professor Asra Nomani recalled the intolerant reaction of fellow liberal academics after she voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Nomani went public with her voting decision in a Washington Post op-ed. She explained she was a “51-year-old, a Muslim, an immigrant woman ‘of color’” who became a “silent voter for Donald Trump,” and she made it clear she was not motivated by bigotry or a desire for “white supremacism.” Her stated reasons for voting for Trump included the damaging effects of Obamacare and concern about the rise of Islamist extremism worldwide.

She was immediately accused of bigotry and facilitating white supremacism after publishing her article, with one former colleague insulting her as a “clueless dolt” and questioning her humanity.

“You all were kind enough to write a piece from my experience since my election vote, in which a former colleague at Georgetown University, a professor in the Department of Peace and Security Studies, told me to ‘eff off and go to hell’ because of my vote,” she recalled.

“It became a window for me into not just my dynamics with this one individual, but this phenomena that you’re talking about, of the intolerance of the tolerance-loving Left. I was just shocked,” Nomani told SiriusXM host Alex Marlow.

“I have to say, I’m naive in a bit, and I really believed the arguments of those who are liberal, saying that they are all about peace and love and tolerance, and didn’t really understand this distinction with the dangerous Left, as you’re identifying,” she said.

“I have also gone back in my own analysis and come to the same identity issue of feeling like there’s important principles of liberalism that are significant, but the Left has, unfortunately, hijacked liberals in America and created this intolerance,” she warned.

