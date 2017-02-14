Breitbart News Daily: Deep State Coup

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy and retired Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin will discuss Mike Flynn’s resignation as Trump’s National Security Advisor.

Peter Schweizer, author of the bestselling book Clinton Cash and President of the Government Accountability Institute, will also discuss the deep state’s coup against Flynn and the Trump administration.

Mark Krikorian, the Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies, to discuss the reports of alleged increased deportations and the Trump administration’s efforts to stop sanctuary cities.

Breitbart Jerusalem editor Aaron Klein will discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s upcoming visit to the White House and what it portends for the future of U.S. relations with Israel.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.