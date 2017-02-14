Frank Gaffney: ‘Blood in the Water’ After Flynn Resignation; ‘Sharks Will Be Circling for Others’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Frank Gaffney, Center for Security Policy president, made a surprise appearance on Tuesday’s Breitbart News Daily to react to the news of National Security Adviser Mike Flynn’s resignation.

“Is it as simple as ‘you lied to the vice president; you have to go,’ or is there more to it than this?” asked SiriusXM host Alex Marlow.

“Obviously, the underlying issue was the relationship he had with this ambassador from Russia, but I think it’s much more than that,” Gaffney said of Flynn. “It seems to me what Flynn was attacked for most vigorously, though often in an oblique way, is the same kind of thing that all of the other people you’ve been talking about this morning are under attack for, and most especially Donald Trump. And that is a clarity about the nature of the enemy that we’re facing at the moment.”

“At the risk of sounding like a globalist, unfortunately, that enemy is on the march globally. I think it’s best described as ‘sharia supremacism,’ but whether you call it that or ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ or ‘jihad’ or any number of other names, euphemisms, Mike Flynn was pretty squared away on that. I think people who are determined not to see it or at least not to come to grips with it – and in some cases that certainly was true of the Obama team, enabling it – I think are determined to take out everybody in this administration who is prepared to see it as the existential threat of our time,” Gaffney said.

“I’ve just done a commentary on a similar moment, interestingly enough, 35 years ago,” he remarked, referring to Ronald Reagan’s early loss of his own National Security adviser, Richard Allen. Reagan made what Gaffney hailed as an “extraordinary choice,” Judge William Clark.

Gaffney recalled Clark was “plucked from obscurity, as far as the Washington Beltway guys were concerned,” a man who was “not seen as a great foreign policy guru.”

“But man, what he helped Ronald Reagan do – and I hope your audience will recognize is needed now – is he understood that time’s, as Ronald Reagan put it, existential threat to freedom, namely Soviet communism. And he helped Ronald Reagan put together a strategy for defeating it – which, when executed, did just that,” he said.

“We need a similar guy. I have a candidate. I’m sure that’s the kiss of death, but I believe the guy who should replace General Mike Flynn is another retired Army Lt. General by the name of William ‘Jerry’ Boykin,” Gaffney proposed.

He said Boykin has “that kind of clarity and courage under fire, most especially, of an extraordinary leader of men, one of our most decorated special operators.”

“This is the guy for this time, I think, and I hope that Donald Trump will think about bringing him in. He knows him, he worked with him in the course of the campaign, and he would, I believe, help him execute a strategy for victory over jihad, which is what we need at the moment,” he said.

Marlow agreed that Boykin would be a “fantastic” choice and said Flynn’s resignation gave President Trump an opportunity to “show he has a deep bench,” having put together “the best cabinet since Reagan, maybe even better than Reagan’s first cabinet.”

Gaffney agreed with Marlow that Flynn’s resignation could represent the Washington establishment’s knocking out an important connection between President Trump and his core voters.

“I think it’s a serious problem, and I think what you’ll see now, with the blood in the water, is that the sharks will be circling for others who have that connection,” Gaffney predicted. “It’s not just the connection to Trump’s base, of course. It’s the people who helped bring Trump to his present position and who have enabled him to articulate that threat to the establishment Republicans and to the Left – the Obama team, and worse – and not least to the Islamists.”

“You do have an unholy alliance, it seems to be, that has formed up, whether it’s overt or simply implicit, a shared purpose: to try to take down a Donald Trump who would drain the swamp, and who would challenge all that’s been wrong with Washington,” he said.

“We need to redouble the effort, all of us, in particular, the Breitbart audience – and you’ve done such a superb job of really enabling them to have a voice. We need to be up on the net now, supporting and championing the work of people like – well, the guy who used to run this show, as a matter of fact, Steve Bannon of course, and Kellyanne Conway and Steve Miller,” Gaffney urged.

Marlow noted a growing obsession with Stephen Miller from critics such as Joe Scarborough of MSNBC and suggested he might be hit with radical guru Saul Alinsky’s infamous tactic of “freezing, personalizing, and polarizing” political opponents. He said it was all about targeting “the people who are successful.”

“Well, who are successfully promoting an agenda or a policy approach that is, as I say, at odds with the interests of all of the above,” Gaffney amended. “These are the folks who are going to be increasingly under assault. They’ve already been, but it will double down now, I think, because they’ve seen, unfortunately, one thrown under the bus.”

“Again, Trump has an opportunity to reaffirm the quality and character of his administration by making it plain to all of us that these are the folks who will be carrying the torch with him forward from here – not candidates for the sharks at the next feeding frenzy,” Gaffney urged.

