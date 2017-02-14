Rep. Blackburn: ‘The People Are Tired of the President Not Having His Cabinet in Place’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday about Andrew Puzder’s nomination hearings this week for labor secretary. They also discussed the Left’s ongoing interference and disruptions of the Trump administration’s effort to complete its early, aggressive agenda.

As for confirming Puzder, “The Left can protest,” said Blackburn. “The votes are in the Senate to confirm him. The people are tired of the president not having his cabinet in place. They want to see that cabinet confirmed, and they want to see issues addressed that are important to the American people.”

Blackburn added, “Whether it is Andrew Puzder or any of those [appointees] who have been confirmed, those on the Left are very upset that Hillary Clinton lost and Donald Trump won. They still have a difficult time accepting that.”

“They are doing their best to disrupt Donald Trump and look for anything they can to stall his one-hundred-day and two-hundred-day agenda.”

Blackburn believes their ultimate goal is to be able to claim Trump did not meet his early campaign promises.

“Does it hit a tipping point where the American public gets tired of this?” offered Blackburn. “I would say, yes, it probably does.”

