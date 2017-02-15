Breitbart News Daily: Deep State Leaks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart reporter Lee Stranahan will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War, will continue our discussion of former national security adviser Mike Flynn’s resignation and what this means going forward.

Former UN ambassador John Bolton will discuss the controversy over the deep state’s leaks about the Trump administration. He’ll also offer insights on the North Korean missile test, the White House visits of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Trump’s comments about the Israeli settlements.

Trey Kovacs, Policy Analyst at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, will discuss Andrew Puzder’s decision to withdraw his nomination as Trump’s labor secretary.

Angela Morabito, Senior Campaign Organizer for StandUnited, will discuss her organization’s petition urging the inclusion of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in the Smithsonian Museum of African American Culture and History.

Former Louisiana state senator Elbert Guillory will discuss the viral Facebook video he made condemning the violence at UC Berkeley when leftwing anarchists shut down an event for Breitbart Tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

