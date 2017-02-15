Gaffney: Media Encouraging Deep State to ‘Put the Worst Possible Gloss’ on Flynn Leaks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Frank Gaffney, president of the Center for Security Policy, told Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday that the deep state “is being encouraged by the Washington Post and others to use encrypted techniques to reveal information.” He added that “there is an evident willingness to do that and to put the worst possible gloss on it.”

Gaffney cited a controversial New York Times article as one example, as noted in a recent Breitbart report:

The New York Times published a story Tuesday evening claiming anonymous “aides” on President Donald Trump’s campaign had contact with Russian intelligence, citing classified information supplied by “four current and former American officials.” Oddly, the Times reports that these officials concluded that there was “no evidence” they had seen that the “Trump campaign was colluding with the Russians on the hacking or other efforts to influence the election.” So there would seem to be no story.

Regarding pre-inauguration comments Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made, Gaffney said, “With respect to the intelligence services of the United states, the deep state, as some people call it, to retaliate against Donald Trump for having criticized them or otherwise hurt their feelings, let me tell you: you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday to get back at you.”

