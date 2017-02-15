Krikorian: There Are ‘No Mass Raids’ or Deportations, Just ‘Run-of-the-Mill ICE Enforcement’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday to discuss recent reports of alleged mass deportation raids on illegals and sanctuary cities. “There are no mass raids,” declared Krikorian.

“I mean, it’s sort of run-of-the-mill ICE enforcement going after people who are criminals,” he added.

Further contradicting media reports alleging mass deportations, Krikorian pointed out, “In the process, often ICE agents are encountering other illegal immigrants who may not be criminals. Obviously, it’s not like criminals are a separate group.”

