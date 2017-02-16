Breitbart News Daily: Trump vs. ‘Very Fake News’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart reporter Lee Stranahan will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering will discuss President Trump’s Thursday press conference and the announcement of his new Labor Secretary nominee.

Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak will discuss the continued fallout from the deep state’s resistance to the Trump administration.

Breitbart National Security Editor Frances Martel will discuss President Trump’s meeting with Lilian Tintori, the wife of Venezuela’s most prominent prisoner of conscience.

Cvetin Chilimanov, the Vice President of “Stop Operation Soros,” will discuss leftwing billionaire George Soros’s influence over Macedonian politics.

Pop singer Joy Villa will talk about the fallout she faced for wearing a “Make America Great Again” dress at the Grammy Awards.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.