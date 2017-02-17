Joy Villa: ‘Overwhelming Response’ to MAGA Grammys Dress; Album Could Hit No. 2 on Billboard Chart

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pop singer Joy Villa joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Lee Stranahan on Friday to discuss reactions to the “Make America Great Again” dress she wore at the Grammy Awards on February 12 to show support for President Donald Trump.

It was an “overwhelming response of positivity,” said Villa, “really from the fans. A lot of people lambasted me, but the response was something that I did not expect.”

Continued Villa, “My album [‘I Make the Static’] shot to number one on iTunes.”

Villa said her song “is literally in place to be in the top ten, or at least the top twenty,” on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart after her Grammy appearance. Billboard reports suggest it could reach as high as number two.

That’s “unheard of for an independent artist,” said Villa.

