Breitbart News Daily: Trump’s New General

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

Lindsay Walters, the Deputy White House Press Secretary, will discuss Trump’s choice of Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new National Security Advisor.

Breitbart National Security Editor Frances Martel will also weigh in on McMaster, as well as a study showing that Venezuelans have lost an average of 19 lbs. over the past year due to the lack of food.

Legal analyst Philip Holloway will discuss ICE enforcement and how Trump’s new immigration executive order might look. Holloway is a former prosecutor and police officer and founder of the Holloway Law Group, which focuses on criminal law, police law, and civil and administrative litigation.

Eric Wertheim, a defense consultant and author of The Naval Institute Guide to Combat Fleets of the World, will discuss the Russian intelligence ship patrolling 30 miles off the coast of Norfolk, Virginia.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.