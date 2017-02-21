Breitbart News Daily: Immigration Enforcement

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.

J. Christian Adams, election lawyer and author of Injustice: Exposing the Racial Agenda of the Obama Justice Department, and Mark Krikorian, the Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies, will discuss the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security immigration enforcement guidelines.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss Trump’s new national security advisor, Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster. He’ll also weigh in on the efforts of the Iraqi government to retake Mosul.

Ned Ryun, the founder and CEO of American Majority, will discuss his organization’s participation at CPAC.

We’ll also hear from legendary pitching ace and Breitbart News “Whatever It Takes” host Curt Schilling.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.