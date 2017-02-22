Breitbart News Daily: CPAC

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will be broadcasting live from CPAC’s radio row, as the annual conservative gathering kicks off.

He’ll be joined on radio row by legendary pitching ace and Breitbart News “Whatever It Takes” host Curt Schilling.

Patrice Lee Onwuka, Communications Director at Generation Opportunity, will also join Marlow on radio row to discuss the controversy over free speech on college campuses and the millennial perspective of the current political debates.

Former UN ambassador John Bolton will discuss Trump’s new national security advisor, Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster. He’ll also weigh in on UN ambassador Nikki Haley’s criticism of the anti-Israel bias of the UN Security Council.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.