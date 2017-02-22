Skip to content

Krikorian: ‘No Longer Will Any Classes of Immigrants Be Exempt from Enforcement’

Raymondville, UNITED STATES: Guards search male detainees inside Homeland Security's Willacy Detention Center, a facility with 10 giant tents that can house up to 2000 detained illegal immigrants, 10 May 2007 in Raymondville, Texas. The 65 million USD facility was constructed as part of Secure Border Initative last July and now where many of the former "catch and release" illegals are detained for processing. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
File Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

by Dan Riehl22 Feb 2017Washington, DC0

Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday about President Trump’s new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) immigration enforcement guidelines.

Krikorian said, “No longer will any classes of illegal immigrants be exempt from potential enforcement. And that really underlines the difference with the Obama administration’s approach to illegal immigration, which was that, basically, all illegal aliens got to stay unless there were some extraordinary reasons to deport them.”

Krikorian said under Trump “we’re back to a more traditional law enforcement approach, where all illegal aliens are potentially deportable.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

 LISTEN:


