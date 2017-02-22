Krikorian: ‘No Longer Will Any Classes of Immigrants Be Exempt from Enforcement’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday about President Trump’s new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) immigration enforcement guidelines.

Krikorian said, “No longer will any classes of illegal immigrants be exempt from potential enforcement. And that really underlines the difference with the Obama administration’s approach to illegal immigration, which was that, basically, all illegal aliens got to stay unless there were some extraordinary reasons to deport them.”

Krikorian said under Trump “we’re back to a more traditional law enforcement approach, where all illegal aliens are potentially deportable.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: