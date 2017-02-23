Breitbart News Daily: CPAC, Day 2

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will be broadcasting live from CPAC’s radio row on the second day of the annual conservative gathering.

He’ll be joined on radio row by Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, founder and president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy and author of A Battle for the Soul of Islam: An American Muslim Patriot’s Fight to Save His Faith, and Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Duane “The Dog” Chapman and his wife Beth Chapman, stars of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” and “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt,” will stop by to discuss law enforcement and their efforts to Draft Sheriff Clarke for the Senate.

Andrew Walther, the vice president of communications for the Knights of Columbus, will discuss his recent op-ed about prioritizing support for the Christian genocide survivors fleeing the Islamic State.

Evan Swarztrauber, the communications director of TechFreedom, will discuss the FCC and net neutrality.

We’ll also hear from American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.